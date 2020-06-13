Parjang: Beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) of Chandpur village of Kanturu panchayat under Parjang block in Dhenkanal district have alleged gross irregularities in the scheme, a report said.

It is said that other workers have been engaged in a field channel work stretching from Badabandha to Bhandariposi area instead of job cardholders. Local villagers brought the matter before Parjang block administration Friday.

Moreover, muster roll prepared for the purpose reflects more workers than actually engaged. It was alleged that the roots of corruption must have gone deeper than what meets the eyes.

The incident came to the fore after a Gaon Sathi who looks after the field channel work admitted to the irregularities. Stringent actions will be taken against wrongdoers after allegations are established, additional block development officer (ABDO) Ashok Mishra said.

He is unaware of such irregularities but will discuss this with the junior engineer, he added.

A work order (No.-2407007014/10430182) was issued in the name of Gaon Sathi Nimaein Charan Sahoo. An estimated cost of the work is said to be Rs 5,00,000. As names of 22 fake beneficiaries have been enlisted in the muster roll, only 14 non-card holders work instead.

Giving his views, Sahoo said, “Low quality work is no wonder as there is percentage (PC) deal involved in this”.

Gram rozgar sevak (GRS) Mamata Sahu said, “There are irregularities in the ongoing field channel work which is being done by the instigation of the Gaon Sathi. However, eight additional names of workers will be removed from the muster roll.”

Reacting to this, junior engineer Itishree Devi said, “The Gaon Sathi was warned after getting allegations against him. If the work is found to be of low quality, processing of the bill will be stopped.” She also refuted any PC deal as alleged by the Gaon Sathi.