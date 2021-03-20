New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been handed over the probe into the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran whose body was found in a creek days after a vehicle laden with explosives was parked near the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, officials said on Saturday.

The NIA is already probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio SUV, parked near Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’, with gelatin sticks and has arrested an assistant police inspector, Sachin Waze.

The SUV was in possession of Hiran.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into the Mansukh Hiran case to the NIA, an official said. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was so far probing the case.

Hiran was found dead in a creek near Mumbai March 5. His wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death.

PTI