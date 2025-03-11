Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League’s last league match here Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians are playing an unchanged side, while VJ Joshitha, Prema Rawat and Heather Graham came into the RCB XI.

While RCB are already out of contention, MI are looking to win this game and secure a direct entry into the final as toppers.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, VJ Joshitha

Mumbai Indians XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.