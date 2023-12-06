Amaravati: Severe cyclonic storm Michaung that ravaged parts of Andhra Pradesh Tuesday has now weakened into a depression and moved northwards, said a Meteorological official Wednesday.

The weather system is expected to move northwards and further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next six hours, the official said.

It moved at a speed of 11km per hour in the past six hours until 5:30am and lay centred over northeast Telangana, adjoining south Chhattisgarh, south interior Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh, the official added.

“The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Michaung) over central coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11kmph during the past six hours, weakened into a depression and lay centred at 5:30am December 6 near latitude 17.4 degrees north and longitude 80.5 degrees east,” Amaravati Meteorological Centre head Stella Kiran told PTI.

The weather system is about 50km east to northeast of Khammam, 110km north to northeast of Gannavaram and 250km south of Jagdalpur. Under the influence of the depression, the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall, 64.5mm to 115.5mm, for the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and Eluru. Meanwhile, several parts of the state continue to be cloudy.

