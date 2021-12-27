Bhadrak: Amid fear of a third wave due to Omicron variant, the administration has announced a micro containment zone in Bhadrak Municipality Sunday.

This step was taken after a returnee from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for Covid-19. The 22-year-old youth had returned from abroad December 18.

The youth was admitted to the Covid ward of the district headquarters hospital. The case has sent the administration and health officials into a tizzy. His sample has been sent to Bhubaneswar for test to see if he is affected by the Omicron variant.

The municipality authorities have declared two houses in particular in ward-19 as micro containment zone. The area has been sanitised Sunday after this development.

Deviprasad Rout, executive officer of the Bhadrak Municipality said that contact tracing has been started in the area while swab samples of the family members of the youth and his neighbours have been sent for test to Bhubaneswar.

Reports said that after this new case came to the fore, people of the civic body were panicked. By December 20, as many as 193 people have returned from abroad while 27 of them are from ‘red zones’, it was learnt.

The administration has kept track of the returnees. In view of infection, strict vigil has been on them.

“Every 15 days, they have been asked to go through RTPCR tests and remain in isolation,” said chief district medical officer Dr Santosh Kumar Patra.

The administration has identified 186 of the returnees while there has been no clue if the rest seven of them are in isolation, it is said.

PNN