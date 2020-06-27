Malkangiri: Migrants workers from Odisha who returned to the state from various parts of the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak are being trafficked by labour contractors to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

This has been happening even as the administration is yet to identify the returnees and map their skills for their employment in the state, a report said.

The administration has spent lakhs of rupees for transportation of the stranded migrant workers from other states.

With COVID-19 infections surging day by day the trafficking of migrant workers has become a cause of concern for the administration.

Surprisingly, the labour trafficking has been going on without the knowledge of the labour department and local sarpanchs.

Some families of Sindhiguda village in Mathili block alleged told media persons that two middlemen forcibly took away seven youths from the village June 19 to Andhra Pradesh where they will be engaged in a bore well company. The health condition of the youths is not known, the villagers said.

The seven youths were identified as Purna Durua, Surya Durua, Lakh Durua, Sitaram Madkami, Kuduku Madkami, Smaru and Pardeshi of Kasarbhata and Sindhiguda villages.

Despite opposition by the family members of the youths, the middlemen took them and assured that they will come back soon.

Locals alleged said if the vehicle in which they were transported to the neighbouring state had been checked, the middlemen and the workers could have been caught.

Mahupadar outpost police said the matter will be investigated and the youths will be brought back.

Sarpanch Shivshankar Durua said the youths were taken without his knowledge. Now, projects worth Rs 50 lakh under MGNREGS are being executed, he added.

PNN