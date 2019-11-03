Dr Paresh K Doshi is the first Indian doctor to perform the deep brain simulation (DBS) surgery way back in 1999. He is now a leading surgeon using this technology to treat various neurological diseases. During his visit to the city, Dr Doshi speaks to Orissa POST. Excerpts:

What is deep brain simulation surgery (DBS) and what is its need?

In India we often treat many neurological diseases with medicines which have limited action and fails to provide complete cure for many complex brain diseases. Several of these medicines have side effects or the patient becomes resistant to medical treatment. Such patients can be offered DBS surgery. In this advanced but complex surgery, we implant two electrodes into the brain and one pacemaker in the chest to achieve the desired result.

What are its advantages over other treatment methods and surgeries?

The main advantage is the tremendous improvement of quality of life in

patients suffering from serious neurological diseases like Parkinson’s disease (where the hand tremors makes it tough to carry out normal work), dystonia (where limbs are unable to perform the normal function) and psychiatric disorders. It is also used in curing many forms of pains like migraine which otherwise, is not possible with medicines. Migraine and some forms of epilepsy too could be cured completely with this technique. We have evidence-based records published in international medical journals to prove our claims.

How they are performed and how popular is DBS surgery in health institutions?

They are performed by a group of qualified doctors. It is a precise work which needs training, skill and dedication. In the country, only 3-4 top Indian government hospitals offer this surgery like the AIIMS, New Delhi. Here the surgery is done while the patient is awake. The effect of the surgery is seen instantly on the operation table, such as a patient having difficulty in hand movement and coordination, shows improvement on the operation table itself.

How costly is the procedure in India and how common is it in Odisha?

The cost of the deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery is between Rs 11 lakh-Rs 12 lakh. It is said to improve 70-80 per cent of the on-period time in Parkinson’s disease patients. However it is not available in the whole of eastern India. I have collaborated with Apollo Hospitals and will undertake OPD consultations and services in Bhubaneswar with the hospital to perform the surgery as per the demand.