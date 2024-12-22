Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: With the onset of winter, the Hirakud Wetland, a Ramsar site since 2021, has become a vibrant hub for migratory birds. Spanning 700 square kilometers, the wetland hosts an impressive array of avian species, including Eurasian Wigeons, Gadwalls, Mallards, Grebes, Northern Shovelers, Gulls, Terns, Bar-Headed Geese, Tufted Ducks, Pochards, Whistling Ducks, Sandpipers, and Northern Pintails.

This year, Ruff birds, rarely seen in the area, have also been spotted. Migrating from the cold regions of Eurasia, these birds find Hirakud an ideal wintering ground, thanks to its abundant food and favourable temperatures, ranging from 20- 26°C during the day and dropping to 10°C at night. The annual bird census at Hirakud Wetland is scheduled for January 18, 2025, with the entire reservoir divided into 21 sectors for the count. During the last census January 8, 2024, more than 48,000 birds were recorded in Sector 7 alone, including over 52,000 Tufted Ducks, 49,000 Lesser Whistling Ducks, and 33,000 Red-Crested Pochards.

Also Read | Migratory birds start arriving at Bhitarkanika

To protect the habitat, authorities have restricted tourist and fishing boats from 6pm to 6am, limited river patrolling to human movement areas, and enhanced efforts to minimise disturbances in key congregation zones. Informer networks, supported by local communities, have been strengthened to address poaching threats.

In addition, a special drive to eliminate plastic waste in bird congregation areas has been ongoing since 2022. Villages such as Govindpur Birds Village and Dhodrokusum Green Village have played a pivotal role in maintaining clean shorelines and supporting conservation efforts, ensuring the wetland remains a sanctuary for migratory birds.