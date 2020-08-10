Mumbai: Singer and rapper Badshah was summoned to appear before Mumbai Police for questioning Saturday regarding the ‘fake views’ scam.

In the interrogation, the rapper admitted to buying crores of online views for Rs 72 lakh.

DCP Nandkumar Thakur said that the singer confessed that he had paid Rs 72 lakh to a company because he wanted to create a world record for most number of views in the first 24 hours on YouTube.

Meanwhile, singer Mika Singh has targeted those singers who spend money to increase the likes and views of their songs.

Mika’s Instagram profile is replete with him showing off his glamorous lifestyle. In a recent post, where he can be seen flaunting a luxury car, Mika wrote: “I heard so many actors and singers bought fake views on you tube and some buy followers and views on Instagram as well .. I’m so stupid I bought more than 50 houses and always invest in properties , give my 10 percent to the charities.. I should also buy views and followers toh mere bhi record hote Haye mai sabse peeche reh gaya.”

Many celebrities have commented on this post.

The whole matter started 11 July when playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi had approached the police commissioner against a 20-year-old man working at a company that provided ‘fake’ followers for a fee.