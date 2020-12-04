Baripada: Mild tremors were felt in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district at about 2.13 am Friday. The magnitude of the earthquake, having depth of 10 km, was measured 3.9 on the Richter scale, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

Most people were indoors when the tremors started. Panic gripped Baripada town dwellers and most of them remained outside their houses even after the tremors stopped.

Apart from Baripada, the quake was also felt in Badasahi, Khunta, Betanoti, Manatri and Udala of the district.

No casualty or loss of property has been reported.

Earlier August 8, 2020, a low-intensity earthquake had struck several parts of Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

Similarly a mild earth quake was felt in Daringibadi town of Kandhamal district at about 2.57pm, June 4, 2020.

Earthquakes however, are a regular feature in this district every year. Luckily till date the earthquakes have not been as devastating as people expect them to be.

PNN