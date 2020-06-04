Daringbadi: Mild tremors were felt here in this town of Kandhamal district at about 2.57pm Thursday. However, there was no report of loss of lives or property.

Most people were indoors when the tremors started. So they came rushing out of their respective houses. With lockdown implemented, roads and markets wore a deserted look when the earthquake happened.

Panic gripped all the people. Most of them remained outside their houses even after the shaking stopped.

Since there is no seismograph in this town, the magnitude of the quake is yet to be ascertained.

Earthquakes however, are a regular feature in this district every year. Luckily till date the earthquakes have not been as devastating as people expect them to be. So far no loss of lives has occurred. The last reported quakes in this region took place October 11, 2107 (11.33am) and Nov 10, 2018 (10.31am).

PNN