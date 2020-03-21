Bhubaneswar: A magnitude-4 earthquake struck parts of Odisha at about 11:15am Saturday, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far in the quake that hit Malkangiri and adjoining areas, Biswas added. The epicentre of the quake was located around 42-km south-southeast of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh,

Several houses and office building sustained minor damages even though no loss of life was reported. Some of the damaged buildings include Malkangiri Sadar sub-division ITDA office and Malkangiri police station. Several other structures in Khairaput and Mathili blocks also sustained damages.

Panicked residents rushed out of their homes after the tremors hit the southern part of the state.

(PNN & Agencies)