Mumbai: In a political jolt, senior Congress leader from Mumbai and former Union Minister Milind M Deora has quit the party here Sunday.

Deora himself tweeted the news, ending over four years of sporadic speculation on his political plans, remaining in denial mode till as late as Saturday night.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia. ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party, ” said Milind, the son of the late Congress stalwart and a 7-time MP Murli S. Deora.

He also expressed gratitude to all leaders, colleagues and workers for their unwavering support over the years in the grand old party.

According to a source, Milind Deora is likely to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena today.

This comes a day after Deora Saturday dismissed the speculation that he was on his way out and would join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

He had termed these ‘rumours’.

