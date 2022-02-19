Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant in Srinagar city who had come to carry out a target killing.

Police sources said on specific information, police and the CRPF arrested a militant from Eidgah area of Srinagar with a pistol.

“The militant is from Kulgam district and he had come to carry out a target killing in Srinagar city”, sources said.

Sources added that questioning of the arrested militant is going on and more facts would be shared with the media as they come to light.

IANS