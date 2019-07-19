Srinagar: Militants Friday shot dead the security guard of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s cousin and decamped with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Militants fired at Constable Farooq Ahmad, personal security officer (PSO) of Sajad Mufti, senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Bijbehara town of the district.

“The incident took place in Baba Mohalla when the PDP leader was offering Friday prayers inside the Astan Masjid while his PSO was waiting outside,” police said.

Militants fired at the PSO from close range. He died on the spot while the militants decamped with the service rifle of the constable. The area has been cordoned off for searches, police said.

IANS