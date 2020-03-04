Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) and a civilian were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town Wednesday evening, sources said. They said militants opened fire on the unarmed SPO when he had gone to a mobile phone shop in Warpora area, killing him and the shopkeeper at the spot.

The killed SPO was identified as Wajahat Ahamd and the shopkeeper as Umar.

The police have cordoned off the area and an operation has launched to nab the attackers.

Earlier in the day, police had arrested four suspected militants from the same town. Police are trying to ascertain whether they are associated with those who killed Ahamd. No organisation has so far claimed responsibility in the killing of the SPO and the innocent civilian.

