Bhawanipatana: Even as the administration has been bracing up for paddy procurement for the current Kharif season in Kalahandi, the procurement programme is caught in a stalemate over payment of dues – a dispute between the civil supplies department and rice millers.

The administration allegedly shows no interest to resolve the issue. The millers have warned of not cooperating in the paddy procurement process. Farmers in Kalahandi are apprehensive of facing distress sale if the procurement is delayed or stalled. Besides, thousands of labourers who are part of the procurement process will be hit in the event the programme is stalled.

The report said the rice collection season from millers for 2019-20 has been over, but millers have claimed that Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crores towards transport, unloading and maintenance of paddy in godowns has not been cleared. Besides, they said they are yet to get back 7 lakh empty gunny bags from mandis.

The millers made it clear to the Collector that unless their massive dues are cleared and their bags returned to them, they will not take part in paddy procurement process.

On the other hand, district civil supplies officer Ashok Das refuted the claim of the millers, saying not a single penny of the millers is pending for clearance.

The tussle is expected to make life of farmers difficult as they may not dispose their produce in the season unless there is a solution in sight.

Delay in procurement will provide an opportunity to middlemen and trader to cash in on the difficulties of farmers.

Some millers alleged the civil supplies department is not following procurement guidelines as a result of which they have to incur losses.

“There is no transparency in the function of the department,” millers lamented.

The civil supplies department used to pay Rs 22.50 per km as transport fare in 2018-19. The fee was reduced to Rs 18.50 per km in 2019-20. Owing to fare reduction, millers had to suffer the loss to the tune of Rs 6 crore.

“Even though the cost of fuel has increased several times, reducing the transport fare has made things worse for us,” they pointed out.

Four gunny bags are needed for a quintal of rice. The civil supplies department is supposed to give two sacks while millers have to arrange two sacks.

Last year, the department had not given 7.5 lakh gunny bags to them, millers claimed, adding that they have been incurring losses.

Earlier, there were 119 rice mills in the district. Now, their number has come down to 72. 47 rice mills have closed due to losses.

They also said that more mills will face closure due to faulty policy by the civil supplies department.

