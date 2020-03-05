Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Thursday arrested a superintending engineer of the public works department for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Binod Kumar Padhy.

According to vigilance officials, acting on a tip off, the sleuths raided 10 places including Padhy’s government quarters, a house of his relative in Berhampur, a farmhouse at Dimiria and a flat in Bhubaneswar. Further, four double-storey buildings, one dairy farm, one under-construction house, 26 parcels of land and one vehicle were also found to be in his possession.

These apart, Rs 1 lakh in cash, certificates of bank deposits, insurance policies, gold and silver ornaments along with expensive household articles were also found to be owned by him.

The value of assets owned by the superintending engineer is estimated at Rs 5.12 crore, said a source in the vigilance.

A case was registered against him and his spouse under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, the official added.

PNN