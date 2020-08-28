Puri: Odisha Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the house of a Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) Friday in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The GRS, identified as Govinda Chandra Parida from Chaitana GP in Puri district, has allegedly accumulated Rs 1.70 crore of assets beyond known sources of his income.

Acting of a tip-off, the officials conducted simultaneous raids on six places including Parida’s two houses in Penthakata, one in Chittagong, another in a rented house, an office and a clinic.

During the raids, the officials found that Parida has crores of disproportionate properties in forms of buildings, plots, vehicles, jewellery, insurance, bank deposits and cash.

According to vigilance sleuths, the disproportionate assets of Parida include two buildings in Pentakata valued at Rs 1,10,97,667, one in Chittagong valued at Rs 2,70,800, seven plots valued at Rs16,30.000, one clinic valued at Rs 1,11,741, bank deposits amounting to Rs 16,70,278, insurance policies to the tune of Rs 7,62,525, one two-wheeler valued at Rs 42,000, jewellery valued at Rs 51,000 and Rs 4,28,960 in cash. Other assests owned by him are valued at Rs 2,97,419.

In total, Parida’s disproportionate assets are valued at Rs 1,70,15,654.

The vigilance sleuths have initiated legal action against Parida, a source in the agency said.

PNN