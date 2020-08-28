Bhubaneswar: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has rescheduled the Odisha Civil Service main written examination 2019 to November.

Notably, the examination had been originally scheduled to be held in September.

An official notification regarding rescheduled exam months published in the OPSC site reads, “Keeping in view the restrictions imposed by the State Government due to the unprecedented epidemiological crisis as a result of Covid-19, the OCS-2019 Main written examination scheduled to be conducted in the month of September, 2020 has been deferred and shall be conducted tentatively in the month of November, 2020 subject to the then instructions and guidelines of the government.”

In the notification, OPSC also informed that the exact date and timing of the examination will be notified later.

The commission advised the students to check the official website www.opsc.gov.in in order to update themselves regarding the notification.

However, the commission has also advised the students to keep track of publication of various notices in the leading local newspapers.

PNN