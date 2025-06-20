Bhubaneswar: A high-level review meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhawan Thursday, chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, to assess and fast-track the state’s response to the diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha. The minister held detailed discussions with District Magistrates of six affected districts Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Kendrapara, instructing them to remain vigilant despite declining cases. He emphasised sustained preparedness and full coordination during the upcoming monsoon season, describing the response as a “war-like” effort for the next three months. Minister Mahaling reviewed key aspects, including purification of drinking water sources, grassroots to tertiary-level treatment readiness, sanitation, food safety, and inter-departmental coordination.

The minister urged all departments to remain committed to public welfare, particularly the care of vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, women, and persons with disabilities. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring health and hygiene across the state, noting that infection rates are falling, but caution and proactive measures will continue. He also stressed the importance of public awareness of safe drinking water practices, the use of ORS, hand hygiene, and early hospital visits in case of symptoms. Following directives from Health Secretary Aswathy S, a special joint team of Central and state experts Thursday visited Jajpur, Cuttack, and Bhadrak districts. They monitor water purification efforts, treatment protocols, and data accuracy, and advise local health officials accordingly.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials, including Health Secretary Ashwati S, and district-level authorities who briefed the Minister on ground-level efforts. Mission Shakti department is conducting an intensive awareness drive through SHG women members, who are disseminating educational materials and hosting village meetings on sanitation and hygiene. The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has undertaken widespread water purification efforts. Contaminated wells and tubewells are being sealed, and drinking water sources are being routinely tested.