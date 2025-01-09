Bhubaneswar: The Minati Mohapatra Cycling Velodrome was inaugurated at the KIIT-KISS campus by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Wednesday. The velodrome is named after Minati Mohapatra, Odisha’s first Arjuna Awardee in cycling. In his speech, Mandaviya emphasised the importance of education and sports working together to build a stronger nation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

He praised the efforts of KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta for nurturing students into responsible citizens and highlighted the role of education in shaping the future. Samanta expressed gratitude for the minister’s visit and outlined plans to expand sports infrastructure at KIIT and KISS, aiming to double the facilities in the coming years to support aspiring athletes. Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India Maninder Pal Singh, commended Mandaviya’s passion for sports and his contributions to promoting cycling across the country. Minati, visibly moved by the honour, expressed deep gratitude, calling it the greatest recognition of her life. “Dr Samanta is like a god to us,” she said. KIIT vice-chancellor Saranjit Singh praised Mandaviya’s achievements as Union Health Minister, while KISS vice-chancellor Deepak Kumar Behera delivered the vote of thanks at the ceremony.