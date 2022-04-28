Jajpur: Illegal loot of granite, laterite stones, sand, murram and other minerals continues unabated in Jajpur district. Worse, local social activists and mediapersons feel unsafe to raise their voices against such activities as they get death threats from the mining mafia. It has been alleged that the goons work hand in glove with some corrupt government officials who help them transport these valuable stones and minerals.

The miscreants resort to hurling bombs and attacking people who protest against their activities. A case in point is the murderous assault on social activist Sarbeswar Behura in Binjharpur after he objected to the illegal activities.

Similarly, the reporter of an electronic media was attacked Saturday, when he had gone to Bada Pokhari sand quarry near Bandalo village under Barchana block for collecting news. Another reporter of a web portal was also attacked recently. The mafia gangs also regularly threaten the locals when they oppose such moves.

People associated with illegal mining have claimed that sand is being quarried for restoration of ‘Bada Pokhari’ under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. However, no signage has been put up at the said site mentioning details about any ongoing work. Moreover, machines have been engaged for quarrying instead of employing MGNREGA job cardholders.

Some villagers had visited Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore Thursday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking his direct intervention in the sensitive issue. The residents also contacted local mediapersons for coverage of news.

However, two reporters were attacked when they were videographing the illegal activity. Their mobiles were snatched and broken.

Illegal quarrying is rampant at Chanditala, Bantala, Khaera, Barchana, Paria and Bairi under Darpan tehsil. Truckloads of minor minerals are being transported on a daily basis, thanks to the negligent attitude of the administration.