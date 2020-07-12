Angul, July 12: Smuggling of minor minerals is going on rampantly under this tehsil limits in Angul district. It is alleged that, an official of the tehsil has been collecting penalty without giving money receipt.

The official is said to be heavily collecting fines from different vehicles engaged in transportation of minerals. As the revenue Inspectors’ offices at Sadar, Panchmahala, Kumurusingha, Champattimunda, Bentapur, Khinda, Purunakote, Tainsingh and Bantala areas under Angul tehsil limits have lady officials mostly; the accused tehsil officer has been taking advantage of the situation.

Minor mineral mafias prefer night hours for carrying out their illegal activities. There is a standing instruction from Angul district Collector that, any vehicle caught while transporting minor minerals would be fined Rs 25,000. It is said that, the tehsil officials had caught 15 such vehicles in Sadar RI’s area few days back; but, only three money receipts were handed over to the RI office concerned.

When clarification was sought from this unscrupulous official by Sadar RI office, the official allegedly remained silent over the issue.

On being contacted, Angul tehsildar Neheru Majhi said, “I do not have any information about anything going on like this. However, such allegations will be investigated”. Giving his reactions, Angul Sub-Collector Basudev Satpathy said, “Such allegations have come to my knowledge which will be verified soon”.

PNN