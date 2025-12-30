Digapahandi: Minister for Mines, Steel, Commerce and Transport Bibhuti Bhusan Jena Sunday cracked down on three tractors allegedly engaged in illegal sand transportation near Maulabhanja village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district and handed them over to Digapahandi police for investigation. The incident has become a topic of discussion in the area.

According to sources, the minister was travelling from Berhampur to Rayagada via Digapahandi Sunday afternoon to attend an official programme when he noticed illegal sand extraction and transportation from the Ghodahada river near Maulabhanja village. Acting promptly, he stopped three tractors carrying sand and directed the police to take custody of the vehicles. A police team subsequently seized the three sand-laden tractors and brought them to the police station.

A case (510/25) has been registered in this connection under Digapahandi police station, said IIC-cum-DSP Prashant Patra. It is alleged that sand mafias have been illegally extracting sand from riverbeds under the Bahuda, Ghodahada and Ramanadi river basins, which fall under Digapahandi, Sanakhemundi and Chikiti areas. The illegally mined sand is reportedly being transported by trucks and tractors to various villages, including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

