Bhawanipatna: Odisha Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra visited Kalahandi Saturday. He identified a place where a temporary helipad will be constructed and a public meeting will be held when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tours the district.

The minister visited a playground located on the premises of College of Agriculture in Bhawanipatna town for the proposed public meeting.

According to a source, the Chief Minister is likely to tour Kalahandi in the second week of November and distribute ‘smart health cards’ to a number of beneficiaries under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). During the tour, Patnaik will also dedicate several development projects.

Also read: Odisha registers 488 new Covid-19 cases; 77 below 18 years

Kalahandi district Collector Gavali Parag Harshad, Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M, Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer Ajit Kumar Babu and several other officials along with BJD state student wing president Abinash Thakur and some local leaders of the party were present during the visit of the minister.

It is pertinent to mention, the launching ceremonies of ‘smart health card’ under BSKY were earlier conducted in Malkangiri August 20, Sundargarh September 14 and Bolangir September 22 this year.

On occasion of 75th Independence Day, Patnaik had announced to provide ‘smart health cards’ to at least 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh families in the state under BSKY. Each family will be able to avail treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh per year. However, women members of the families can avail health benefits up to Rs 10 lakh in a year.

PNN