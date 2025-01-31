Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra recently chaired a high-level review meeting on mosquito control in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. The meeting, held at the BMC headquarters, focused on identifying mosquito-prone areas and implementing control measures swiftly. Minister Mahapatra directed officials to identify high-risk zones within seven days and take necessary mosquito control actions within the next two days. BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil reported that the corporation’s timely measures had led to a significant reduction in dengue cases this year. “While nearly 4,000 dengue cases were recorded last year, only around 1,200 have been reported this year,” Patil stated.

Currently, BMC operates 20 auto-mounted fogging machines, 30 small hand fogging machines, and two tractor-mounted machines, which are regularly used for mosquito fumigation across various wards. However, Minister Mahapatra emphasised the need for more resources, instructing officials to procure four additional tractor-mounted machines immediately. The Minister also highlighted the shortage of manpower, noting that fogging must be conducted simultaneously in all areas to prevent mosquitoes from migrating between zones. He recommended doubling the number of anti-larvae workers to ensure effective control.