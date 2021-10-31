Phulbani: Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena, who was on a four-day tour to Kandhamal district, fell ill and was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

According to the superintendent of Phulbani district headquarters hospital (DHH) Dr Abhay Pattanayak, the minister is suffering from cold and cough. Because of this, he complained of chest pain. He also had blood pressure-related issues.

Minister Jena had reached Daringbadi Thursday night. Friday, he had attended several programmes in Brahmanigaon and Daringbadi. Saturday, he had gone to areas like Baliguda and Tumudibandha and spent the night at Phulbani. He was to attend programmes in Chakapada area Sunday.

A team of doctors from Phulbani district headquarters hospital was immediately called in and they started the minister’s treatment at the Circuit house itself.

Later, he was shifted to Bhubaneswar in a helicopter.

Notably, the minister had suffered a heart attack September 10 night and was admitted to a private hospital. The doctors had detected two blockages in his heart. Subsequently, a surgery was carried out and two stents were implanted.

