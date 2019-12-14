Jajpur: State minister for MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra Friday visited Nagada in Sukinda block of Jajpur district to review various developmental works being undertaken by the State government for the development of the primitive Juang tribe living in the village.

The Minister interacted with local tribals and reviewed nutrition, healthcare, road and electrification initiatives executed in the area by the government. After reviewing, Mishra said that developmental works like electricity connection, drinking water supply and healthcare services will be expedited in the village.

The district administration will provide them equipment for apiculture. Besides, they will no longer have to cover a distance of 15 km to get PDS rice and other items as the government is making necessary arrangements to distribute the same at the village.

Nagada, home to the primitive Juang tribe, drew national attention in the year 2016. As many as 19 children died in a period of three months in this village in a forgotten corner of Jajpur district.

He also directed the officials to make efforts to protect the interests of tribals under the Forest Right Act and to provide all types of help to them under several welfare schemes for tribal and poor people.

