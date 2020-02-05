Saintala: Titilagarh MLA and Women & Child Development minister Tukuni Sahu Tuesday turned a Good Samaritan for an injured woman. She not only rescued the woman but also took her to the hospital in her vehicle, got her admitted there and ensured better treatment for her.

According to locals, Subash Jal and his wife Sanju Jal (28) from Luhurenapali village under Deogaon block in Bolangir district were riding a two-wheeler to Mayamunda village to attend a wedding. Sanju somehow fell from the vehicle and sustained injuries.

Luckily enough for her, minister Sahu was heading towards Gudbhela block that very moment on some personal engagement. After noticing Sanju, Sahu took her to Saintala community health centre on her car where doctor Soumya Ranjan Nayak attended to her.

The minister also asked the doctor to shift the patient to Bhimobhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir, if required. Her treatment cost would be borne by the government, she assured.

Sanju, however, is out of danger, said Dr Nayak.

Apart from Sanju’s family members, locals also heaped praise on the minister for her timely intervention and noble gesture.

PNN