Bengaluru: Lawmakers cutting across party lines Thursday alleged that ‘honey trap’ attempts were being made in Karnataka to achieve political goals.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara supported the opposition’s claims and assured a high-level inquiry into such cases.

Responding to the accusations, Parameshwara stressed the need to curb such tendencies.

“If we have to preserve the dignity of our members, we have to put an end to such incidents. It’s a serious issue,” the Home Minister told the Assembly.

“I will order a high-level probe into it,” he added.

While Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna informed the House that 48 people have fallen victim to “honey traps” in the state and their obscene videos have been circulated, state Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi alleged that a cabinet colleague faced two unsuccessful “honey trap” attempts.

“People say that there is a CD (compact disk) and pen drive factory in Karnataka. I have come to know that there are CDs and pen drives of 48 people available in the state. This network is spread across India and even several union ministers have been trapped,” Rajanna said.

During a budget discussion, BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed that blackmail tactics were used to eliminate political rivals.

BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar echoed the concern, saying those who could not defeat their opponents have resorted to blackmailing to achieve their political goals.

He urged the government to take the matter seriously after a Minister claimed that 48 people have been “honey trapped”.

“The situation is grim when a minister makes such a statement. We will conclude that the government is involved if it did not take action and give a proper reply on it,” Kumar said.

He also accused the Congress government of running a “honey-trap factory”, and demanded action from the Home department.

BJP legislator Munirathna alleged that he has been wrongly framed in a rape case and demanded that it be handed over to the CBI.

Earlier in the day, Minister Satish Jarkiholi claimed that two unsuccessful “honey trap” attempts were made on a senior minister in the state and called for a police investigation into the matter.

“… there were two attempts (on a minister), but they weren’t successful. This is not the first honey trap incident in Karnataka,” Jarkiholi told reporters in response to a question.

Condemning the incident, he said politics should not involve such tactics. Some people exploit such situations for political gains, and it should be stopped.

“We have asked the minister concerned to file a complaint, only then can the police act and launch an investigation,” he added.

Jarkiholi emphasised that those behind it should be brought to justice.

“We will speak to the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah)… have already discussed it with the Home Minister (G Parameshwara). If there is a complaint, it will help the investigation,” he said.

Stressing the need for a non-partisan fight against honey trapping, the Minister said politicians cutting across all parties have been victims of it.

“In the earlier governments too there were victims of honey trapping, some names were heard, now our people’s (Congress) names are heard, if it happens in the future too, it won’t be surprising. This must end,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar too backed the call for a police complaint in the matter.

“Let a complaint be given to the police station first, let’s get it investigated,” he told media.

