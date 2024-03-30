Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Friday arrested eight hoodlums, including a minor boy, who allegedly created a ruckus in the streets of Bhubaneswar two days back which left four persons injured.

The incident took place under Nayapalli police station limits. The accused are all historysheeters and are in the habit of committing crimes after getting released on bail. They were booked thrice in the past by Nayapalli police, including on murder charges.

Meanwhile, the minor boy has been sent to a juvenile home, said a senior cop at the Nayapalli police station. The accused were identified as Kusha Munda alias Rundu, 28, Sudarsan Balamuchu,19, Rocky Nayak alias Bhalu, 18, Rajkishore Digala alias Muna, 18, Suman Patra, 18, Sanjay Sahoo alias Sanju, 24 and Bibhu Nayak, 18. All of them live in Nayapalli area.

DCP Bhubaneswar Prateek Singh said the complainant in the case, Kendu Khuntia, allegedly went to take a dip at the Balunkeswar pond in Gadasahi area of Nayapalli, around 3pm, Tuesday. The accused men, who were present near the pond at that time, had an altercation with Kendu over some petty reasons. The altercation soon escalated, leading to a brawl between Kendu and the hoodlums. Kendu somehow managed to go back home, he added.

Singh said on the same evening, the gang, armed with iron rods and hockey sticks, arrived at Kendu’s home to seek revenge. Upon not finding him at home, the hoodlums, in inebriated state, thrashed Kendu’s parents and younger brother. Later, they went berserk on the road, damaging parked vehicles.

A local resident, Durgaprasad Behera, who came on their way, sustained serious injuries on head and arms after being attacked by the hoodlums, Singh said.

Later, the Nayapalli police station identified the miscreants from CCTV footage collated from the area and arrested them.

The arrested accused have been booked under IPC Sections 147, 148, 307 and 149. They were produced in a local court Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

