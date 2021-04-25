Sonepur: A nine-year-old boy was charred to death in the wee hours of Sunday after the house in which he had been living along with other family members caught fire at Sankara village in Subarnapur district.

The boy had sustained grievous burn injuries in the fire mishap. Some local residents rescued the injured in critical condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead while undergoing treatment.

According to an eyewitness, the inferno broke out all of a sudden owing to a leakage in the gas cylinder which was kept in their kitchen. Within a moment, the blaze engulfed the entire house.

The boy was sleeping when the fire incident took place. Despite attempts made by some residents of the village, the minor could not be saved leading to death, the eyewitness added.

Later, some villagers informed local fire brigade personnel about the mishap. A team of firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Police have sent the body for postmortem.

PNN