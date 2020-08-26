Choudwar: In an untoward incident, a minor boy of Kapaleswar Nuasahi area of ward No.-17 under Choudwar municipal limits in Cuttack district died by suicide late Tuesday night.

The body was recovered by Choudwar police Wednesday morning when it was found suspended from a ceiling fan. The deceased has been identified as Saroj (16), elder son of Parasnath Singh.

According to reports, Saroj went to sleep the previous night after having dinner. He was found hanging by a door screen from the ceiling fan of his bedroom in the morning.

On being informed, Choudwar police reached the spot and seized Saroj’s body. The police have sent his body to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem and launched an investigation.

Notably, a suicide note has been recovered from Saroj’s bedroom. Prima facie evidences hint that it could be a love affair-induced suicide case, Choudwar police sources suspected.

PNN