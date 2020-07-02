Patna: In a shocking case, a minor boy committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling following a tiff with his elder sister over a mobile phone at Palanighati village under Patna block in Keonjhar district Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 14 years old Mohit Mahanta, son of Manas Mahanta of Kusumi village of Badam Pahad police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

According to a source, Manas works as a science teacher at Palanighati High School. His family was residing in a rented house.

While Manas and his wife had been to their ancestral village, Mohit and his elder sister were staying alone in the house.

It has been reported that the brother-sister duo had a quarrel Wednesday night after the sister refused to give her mobile phone to him. However, after dinner, they retired to their respective rooms.

When her brother did not step out of his room Thursday morning even after his usual time and did not respond to her calls, she sought the help of neighbours.

Upon breaking open the door, they found Mohit hanging from the ceiling to their horror.

The Patna police offcials reached the spot after the neighbours information. The police brought have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for postmortem.

A further police probe into the matter is awaited.

PNN