Nayagarh: A 12-year-old boy, identified as Amit Patra from Subudhisahi in Kural village under Odagaon block of this district has reportedly gone missing from Friday morning. The boy’s parents said that he had gone to attend private tuition but did not return home, following which they launched a frantic search but it was futile.

A missing complaint has been lodged at the local police station. Police have started a search operation to trace him, sources said.

Meanwhile, reports added that locals had seen a pickup van moving about in the area over the past few days, but it was not seen after the boy went missing. The family suspects that some miscreants might have kidnapped the minor.

The missing minor’s bicycle has been recovered, the police said and added that a special team has been formed to trace him. A sniffer dog has also been engaged in the investigation.

PNN