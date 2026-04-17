Puri: Questions have once again been raised over security arrangements at the Jagannath Temple after a minor was caught recording videos and taking photographs using a mobile phone inside the shrine Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl, who had reportedly come from Hyderabad in Telangana, was intercepted by security personnel.

According to reports, after offering prayers, the minor took photographs of structures inside the temple complex, including the Nila Chakra. While inside the temple, she also clicked a photo of Patitapabana.

Her actions were noticed by a servitor, who handed her over to security personnel. Officials checked her phone, deleted the photos and videos, and took her to Singhadwar police station.

After questioning, she was released upon giving an undertaking.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over repeated security lapses, with calls for stricter enforcement of temple rules and tougher penalties.