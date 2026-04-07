Kabisuryanagar: A minor boy was seriously injured and another sustained minor injuries after a crude bomb, which they mistook for a ball, exploded during their play at Khajapalli village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district, police said Monday.

The incident occurred while children were playing cricket in an open area near the village. One of the boys reportedly mistook a crude bomb for a ball and picked it up, triggering the blast. He suffered severe injuries to his right palm, with flesh torn, and also sustained injuries to both legs, officials said. Two injured minors were initially rushed to Kodala hospital, where they received treatment.

The critically injured boy was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced care. Police said the explosion occurred due to a suspected crude bomb. The source of the explosive remains unclear. Kabisuryanagar police reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation.

A forensic team has also examined the site to ascertain the nature of the explosive and the circumstances leading to the blast. “The exact origin of the crude bomb and how it came to be at the spot are under investigation,” police said. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.