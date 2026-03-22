Udala: Police here seized country liquor being smuggled in cold drink bottles concealed inside expensive bags and detained a minor, while two accomplices fled late Friday night.

Police seized three bags, two large and one small, containing 32 bottles of country liquor totalling 64 litres. The breakthrough came when police were tipped off about the smuggling. Police conducted a raid at the Udala bus stand in Mayurbhanj district late Friday night and seized the consignment. The liquor was being transported in a private bus from Khunta to Bhubaneswar, with the destination identified as Salia Sahi.

A minor from Patashanipur, posing as a passenger, was apprehended, while two others managed to escape, taking advantage of the crowd. Officials said the bags were marked with red-coded symbols. The minor was reportedly tasked with carrying the smaller bag, while the two absconding suspects are believed to be adults. Preliminary investigation revealed that the carriers were promised Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for delivering the consignment at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

Udala police registered a case (106/26) and detained the minor for questioning. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the two absconding suspects, said IIC Banamali Barik.