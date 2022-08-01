Sambalpur: A minor girl was gangraped near a roadside dhaba at Godbhaga area under Burla police station limits in Sambalpur district, police said Monday. Police have registered a case and detained six persons including a woman over a complaint filed by the survivor’s family members. Among the accused, four are youths while one of them is allegedly the dhaba owner. The car used in the crime has also been seized by the police.

Police said the incident occurred July 30 night. A woman acquaintance of the survivor called her for dinner to a roadside dhaba near Godbhaga. When they were leaving the eatery after dinner, four youths in a car reached the place. Later, they took the victim to an isolated place and took turns to rape her. The accused youths and the woman fled the scene after the incident.

On being informed by locals, Burla police rescued the victim from the place where the alleged crime had been committed and dropped her home. The girl narrated her ordeal before her family members the next day following which her family members lodged a complaint at the police station. Police raided various places and detained the six persons.

Hirakud SDPO SK Dash said a case has been registered at Burla police station over a complaint by the girl’s family members. The matter is being probed from all angles and stringent action will be taken against those found responsible for the crime.