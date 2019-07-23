Sundargarh: A minor girl was allegedly gang raped in a forest in Odisha’s Sundargarh district and a video of the crime was also made which has gone viral on social media, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped and the video was made in a forest near Harpali Basti in Biramitrapur police limits in the district on July 8. However, the family of the victim lodged a complaint on Monday after the video went viral on social media.

As per reports, the girl was raped by 8-10 youths when she had gone to a forest near her village.

Biramitrapur police station inspector in-charge Anand Chandra Majhi said two accused have been arrested while they have launched a manhunt to nab the other culprits.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress stalled proceedings in the Odisha Assembly for the second day in a row Tuesday over rising child rapes and hundreds of children going missing in the state.

(IANS)