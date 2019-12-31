Nimapara: A Plus-II first year girl of Nimapara area has allegedly been abducted by a local youth. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation after receiving a complaint in this regard from the girl’s family. As per the complaint, the accused abducted the 17-year-old girl Saturday.

The girl went to attend classes but did not return home, added the complaint. The girl’s family has urged the police to rescue her and take stern action against the abductor.

Frequent incidents of abduction of minor girls in Nimapara and Charichhak area have posed a challenge to the local police, sources said.