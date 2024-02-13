Ghasipura: A girl aged around six years sustained critical injuries Monday after a live firecracker, which she chewed during play, went off in her mouth at Duarasuni village under Mahuladiha police limits bordering Anandapur in Keonjhar district. The injured girl was identified as the daughter of Pakan Kudada, a native of the village. The incident occurred when the kid was playing along with her friends outside her house. She found a firecracker lying on the ground and put it inside her mouth.

However, the live firecracker exploded inside her mouth when she chewed it, leaving her critically injured. Family members and villagers rescued the girl and rushed her in a 108-ambulance to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital. Doctors at the hospital administered her primary treatment but shifted her to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Postgraduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) in Cuttack after her health condition deteriorated.