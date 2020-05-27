Saranda: Instances of quarantine inmates breaking rules have come to the fore in many parts of Odisha. On the other hand, there have been allegations made by inmates who have said that they are not getting proper facilities in the quarantine centres set up to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. At various districts there have been demonstrations by inmates. At some places cops have been called in to manage the irate persons in quarantine.

However, the recent tragedy at a quarantine camp in Bargarh will certainly shock everyone. A minor girl who had been put in quarantine with her parents breathed her last Wednesday. The tragedy occurred at the Khairapala quarantine facility in Larasara panchayat under Attabira block.

Sources said that the minor and her parents had visited the town of Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh a few days back. Andhra Pradesh has seen a large number of COVID-19 cases – more than 3,000. The number of infected persons is also on the rise in AP on a daily basis.

The girl and her family had returned to Bargarh district a few days back from Andhra Pradesh. As they had returned from a state with large number of coronavirus infections, the three had been put in quarantine. It should be stated here that all outstation returnees to Odisha have been asked to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine (seven days at home and seven days institutional quarantine).

Till now the exact cause of the minor’s death has not been ascertained. Police reached the quarantine centre after getting information about the tragedy. The body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem. Police officials said that only after the report comes the exact cause of the girl’s death will be known.

PNN