Sambalpur: A woman’s advice to her daughter to work hard for her matriculation examination proved costly for her as the teenage girl committed suicide at Bhawani Field area under Dhanupali police limits here, Sunday.

According to sources, the Class 10 girl who was busy in many things other than her studies was pulled up by her mother Sunday morning. She took the extreme step allegedly after her mother asked her to concentrate on studies to perform well in the upcoming matriculation examination.

The incident occurred when she reportedly entered the bathroom and did not come out even after an hour. Family members who grew suspicious broke open the door and found her hanging from a pipe inside the toilet.

On being informed, Dhanupali police reached the house and sent the body for post-mortem.

The minor girl had tried to commit suicide last month after her parents refused to allow her to attend her school annual function.

