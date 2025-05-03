Nandapur/Lamtaput: A serious allegation of molestation has surfaced from a girls’ hostel run by the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development department in Lamtaput block under Nandapur police sub-division in Koraput district. According to reports, an unidentified youth entered the hostel and allegedly molested an 8-year-old girl student April 13 night. The incident came to light 17 days later, April 30, when the student was sent back home by the hostel authorities. Observing her deteriorating health, her family questioned her and learned about the alleged incident. They subsequently lodged a complaint at the Machkund police station. The incident has stirred political unrest in Lamtaput block. Superintendent of Police Rohit Verma, SDPO Debendra Mallik, and a special investigation team visited the hostel in Guneipada Thursday to probe the matter. Machkund police have registered a case (33/2025), and Sub-Inspector Sukra Madhi has begun the investigation.

The victim underwent medical examination, and her statement was recorded before a magistrate. Despite the gravity of the incident, no arrest has been made so far. Public anger has intensified due to the delay in action and the lack of accountability on part of the hostel superintendent, who allegedly failed to report or act on the matter during the 17-day period. The victim’s family, accompanied by local political leaders and activists, staged a protest march to the Lamtaput police outpost Friday evening. They submitted a memorandum to Officer in-Charge Srikant Ghosh, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against the hostel authorities. Due to the sensitivity of the case, SDPO Debendra Mallik declined to provide further comments regarding the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a few local youths were detained for questioning as part of the inquiry. Under the direction of the SP, police personnel from Nandapur, Padua, Baipariguda, Jeypore, and Koraput headquarters have joined the investigation and were seen examining the hostel premises Friday. While the hostel superintendent has not issued any statement, District Welfare Officer Sunil Kumar Tandi confirmed that an internal departmental probe was underway. According to Tandi, Assistant District Welfare Officer Arjun Nayak has already visited the hostel, assessed the situation, and held discussions with the victim’s family. The student is currently receiving medical treatment, and further action will be taken once the medical report is received.