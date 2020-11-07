Puri: In a shameful incident, a minor girl was allegedly molested and stripped naked by three youths at Kantapada area under Kakatpur police limits in Puri Friday.

The perpetrators committed this crime in front of her 15-year-old brother. Before leaving them, they shot a video of their act and clicked some photos of the girl on their mobile phones and threatened them not to disclose about the incident to anyone.

Acting on the report lodged by the victims’ family, Kakatpur police Saturday detained one in this connection.

According to a source, the minor girl and her brother were going to the former’s friend’s house in Nilakanthapur village. On the way, they were waylaid by three youths. They allegedly molested the girl, stripped her naked and shot a video and clicked photos on their mobile phones.

They let them go with a threat that they would kill them if they disclose what happened to them to anyone.

Upon reaching home, they narrated everything to their their mother. The victim’s mother lodged a report at the Kakatpur police station seeking stringent action against the youths.

The police have launched a hunt for the youths, it was learnt.

PNN