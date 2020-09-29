Kendrapara: A minor girl who had won a National Bravery Award has been abducted in Kendrapara district.

The girl had saved several persons’ lives during a boat capsize incident at Mahanadi river confluence in Kendrapara district last year. For this she had received Indian Council for Child Welfare’s National Bravery Award-2019.

The girl’s mother lodged a report with Jambu police station alleging that her daughter has been abducted.

In her complaint, she has alleged that one Pratap Khada, a resident of Salio village in Jagatsinghpur district has abducted their daughter.

The woman has also mentioned it in her complaint that the man has been in a one-sided-love with her daughter and forcing her to marry him.

The police have taken the incident seriously. On the basis of the complaint, the police have launched an investigation. Their efforts are on to rescue the girl, it was learnt.

Notably, the girl and her sister when saw a boat capsizing in the Mahanadi river confluence near Nipania village under Mahakalpara block, jumped into the river despite knowing it very well that the confluence area is infested with crocodiles. They managed to save at least ten persons, including some children, from drowning.

