Nayagarh: Vigilance sleuths nabbed the head clerk of minor irrigation department in Nayagarh district, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 13,500 from a contractor to help him sanction check dam bill, Monday afternoon.

The accused was identified as Nigamananda Bhoi. The bribe amount was seized from his possession. Bhoi’s hand wash and chemical examination of notes confirmed acceptance of the bribe amount.

Vigilance sources said a contractor Jugal Kishore Parida of Natua village under Itamati police limits in Nayagarh district had constructed a check dam at Singhpada in the year 2017-18 for which he repeatedly visited the office for the bill amounting Rs 1, 89, 611 to be paid.

However, Bhoi refused to help him and demanded a bribe Rs 13,500 to get his work done.

Left with no option, the driver approached the Vigilance officials in Nayagarh and narrated his ordeal. The vigilance sleuths registered a case and laid a trap to nab Bhoi. Bhoi was accepting the bribe from Jugal when a team of vigilance sleuths raided his office and caught him red-handed.

The sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at various places including his residence.

