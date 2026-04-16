Konark: A schoolgirl was allegedly raped by one of her seniors Tuesday, a police official said Wednesday.

According to the official, the girl, a Class VIII student of a local school and a resident of Ward-5 of Konark NAC, was on her way to attend a coaching class Tuesday evening when a Class X boy, also a minor, of her school allegedly took her to the nearby helipad ground, where he raped the minor.

The girl, however, managed to come home and narrate the entire episode to her family.

Her family approached the Konark police, which registered a case (74/26) under relevant Sections of the POCSO Act and launched a probe.

Konark IIC Prasant Kumar Padhiary, along with SI Kedarnath Dora, nabbed the accused from his village and produced him before the Juvenile authorities.